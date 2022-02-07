Congress is 'Leader of Tukde Tukde Gang', PM Slams Party for 'Hurting' Tamil Sentiments, 'Dividing Country'

Launching a scathing attack at Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the grand-old-party attempted to hurt Tamil sentiments and wants to divide and rule the country. PM Modi was speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday evening where he attacked Congress at multiple fronts including Covid, poverty and development.

“Congress attempted to hurt Tamil sentiments, it wants to divide and rule the country…I want to salute Tamil Nadu citizens who lined the streets for hours to pay tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat…Divide and rule is in their DNA," PM Modi said during the Motion of Thanks debate in the Lok Sabha.

“Congress policy is ‘divide and rule’. It has become the leader of Tukde Tukde Gang," he added.

Advertisement

PM Modi said the recent statements and the actions of the Congress suggest that it has resigned itself to staying out of power for 100 years.

“Now that you (Congress) have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years, then I have also made my preparations," PM Modi said. There is no change in Congress’ ego even after being voted out from many states years ago, he remarked.

He further said that the Congress won several elections due to their ‘Garibi Hatao’ slogan but failed to do that. Then poor of this country voted them out, he added.

PM Modi said that the centre has boosted indigenous production and promoted ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. He also said that the government has given a boost to start up ecosystem, which was negligible during Congress rule.

“If I talk about ‘vocal for local’ then you ignore it. Don’t you want to create India ‘Atamanirbhar’? You don’t want to fulfil the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi," the PM said while attacking Congress.

“Today poor people of the country are getting a gas connection, house and toilets. They have their own bank account. But unfortunately, some people’s minds are still stuck in 2014," he further said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.