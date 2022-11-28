AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal Injured After Bharat Jodo Yatra Stampede in Indore

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday sustained injuries on his hands and knees after he fell down during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

Venugopal sustained injuries after he fell due to a stampede on the fifth day of Madhya Pradesh’s leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Indore. He was given first aid at the Yatra camp, as per ANI.

The stampede reportedly occurred due to the police personnel’s failure to control a huddle formed to meet Rahul Gandhi.

The senior leader however joined the march soon after, as per reports.

Earlier in the day, Venugopal had slammed the BJP for “trying to invent something" against the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Venugopal said that the BJP is doing so as it knows the “real outcome of this yatra", ANI reported.

His remarks came in response to the allegations of “Pakistan Zindabad" slogans being raised in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

Venugopal was reportedly sent to douse the fire after the recent rift in Rajasthan between CM Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. As per reports, Venugopal will visit the state on November 29 to hold meetings with members of the committees formed for the Rajasthan leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, in which both Gehlot and Pilot will be present. He will also oversee the preparations for the Yatra in the desert state.

