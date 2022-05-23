Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Taken to Patiala Hospital from Jail for Medical Tests

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, serving a year-long sentence in a Patiala jail in a 1988 road rage case involving a man’s death, was on Monday taken to a hospital there under heavy security for medical tests, official sources said. Sidhu was taken to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala following his request for a special diet in the jail owing to his health conditions, his counsel HPS Verma said.

Verma said a board of doctors carried out a detailed medical examination of Sidhu at the hospital. “The board of doctors will see what special diet is required and then it will submit its report to a local court (in Patiala)," Verma told .

