Congress Leaders Raise Slogans Against Govt in Parliament Complex Over Farm Laws Issue

Congress MPs led by party chief Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi on Monday staged a protest in Parliament complex over the issue of farm laws. The Congress President earlier addressed MPs of both the houses in the office of the Congress Parliamentary Party.

Party leaders then marched towards Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the complex and raised slogans against the Central government and the prime minister. The Congress MPs held a banner saying, “We demand repeal of black farm laws".

The Congress has been demanding an immediate repeal of the three farm laws and will press for a law to legalise MSP for farmers, besides providing compensation to families of farmers who died during the year-long protests against the farm laws at Delhi borders. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill is slated to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Sunrise in Parliament must be in the name of farmers today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday ahead of the winter session of Parliament. The former Congress president was referring to the repeal of the three contentious farm laws on the first day of the session. “Today in Parliament sunrise should be in the name of the annadata’ (Aaj sansad mein annadata ke naam ka suraj ugana hai), Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter using the hashtags #MSP and #FarmLaws.

