Top Congress leaders will meet on Thursday in New Delhi to deliberate on the party’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra" campaign slated to begin on October 2.

All AICC general secretaries, in-charges of various states and PCC presidents have been asked to attend the meeting by Congress general secretary, KC Venugopalat at the party headquarters on July 14, sources said.

Congress leaders will also discuss the upcoming organisational programs of the party, including organisational elections which are underway, sources said.

Congress would also hold another meeting to discuss the party’s strategy for the upcoming Parliament session starting July 18.

