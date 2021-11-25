Congress Legislators Protest in Kerala for Cop’s Ouster After a Woman Dies by Suicide

Congress MLAs and MPs are continuing their protest outside the Aluva police station in Ernakulam demanding action against the Circle Inspector in connection with the death by suicide of a 22-year-old law student.

Congress Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath began the protest on Wednesday and Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan and Angamaly MLA Roji M John joined him. The Congress leaders said that protest will continue till action is taken against the CI and if no action then the protest will spread to other parts of the State.

The 22-year-old LLB student Moufiya Parveen died by suicide on November 22 after leaving a note. The note said that action should be taken against the husband and parents-in-law. The note also says that there should be action against the CI of the Aluva police station. There were allegations against the CI for not taking any action against her complaint and treating her badly at the police station.

Advertisement

Police have registered a case of dowry death and abetment to suicide and have arrested Moufiya’s husband and parents-in-law.

Roji M John said that necessary disciplinary action should be taken against the circle inspector whose name has been mentioned in the suicide note.

Roji M John said, “If we check the previous record of this police officer this has happened several times in the past. This officer is a continuous offender, he is a criminal in the police force and such criminals should not be allowed to continue in our police force. It is very unfortunate that the police is still trying to cover up the matter and protect this officer."

He added that the protests will not stop till their demands have been met.

Advertisement

The circle Inspector has been transferred out from the Aluva station. Roji M John said that the transfer is not a punishment. The MLA added that all this while they did not take this protest against the government. “If the higher police officials are not ready to suspend this officer we suspect that he has got all the political support. If that is happening we will continue our protest. If the government is not ready to take action the protest will spread to other parts of the State," Roji said.

According to the family of Parveen, she returned home around 3 pm from the police station after meeting the CI and hours after this she died by suicide in her house on November 22.

Advertisement

The marriage was on April 3 and she lived for about two months with her husband and she told her family that she wanted a divorce and that she was mentally harassed.

The family alleges that her husband had asked for lakhs of rupees stating that he wants to make a film. She had filed a complaint with the women’s commission. The commission had forwarded the complaint to the police it was on this complaint that she was called to the police station.

In a note left behind allegedly by Parveen, it says, “There should be action against the CI. Shuhail and his parents are criminals. They should get maximum punishment. That is my last wish."

Advertisement

According to the family, he had said that she has mental issues. The note says, “I don’t know what stories he will say if I die. He has already made me a mental patient. Again whatever I do, he will say it’s mental illness. I can’t take this anymore. I have suffered a lot. God will not forgive you."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.