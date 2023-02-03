Over a year after being issued a show-cause notice, Congress leader and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, wife of former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, was on Friday suspended from the party.

The party has asked Preneet Kaur to reply within 3 days as to why she should not be expelled.

Congress’ disciplinary panel member secretary Tariq Anwar, in a statement, said the action comes after complaints against her from Punjab Congress President Amarinder Raja Warring and a few other state leaders that she was helping the BJP in Punjab.

Warring had written to the disciplinary action committee of AICC regarding Preneet’s anti-party activities. After the disciplinary committee analysed the complaint, the decision to suspend her was taken.

Party sources said that the Patiala MP’s suspension was aimed at sending a message to other leaders who were not falling in line ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections.

“The Congress president has received a complaint from Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of PCC Punjab, alleging that Preneet Kaur, MP (Lok Sabha) from Patiala is indulging in anti-party activities to help BJP. Some other senior Congress leaders of Punjab also share this view," Anwar said in a statement.

“The DAC carefully considered it and decided that Preneet Kaur, MP Lok Sabha from Patiala should be suspended from the party with immediate effect and she has been called upon to show cause within three days as to why she should not be expelled from the party," Anwar, who is also the AICC general secretary, said.

In November 2021, the Congress issued a notice to Preneet, seeking an explanation for her alleged “anti-party activities" and openly declaring to support her husband, Amarinder Singh, who joined the BJP after a bitter power tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

