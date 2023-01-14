Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Dies Of Heart Attack During Congress Yatra; CM Mann Condoles Death

Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, who was walking with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy during Bharat Jodo Yatra, collapsed and died of a heart attack on Saturday in Punjab’s Phillaur.

Senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who was also taking part in the Yatra, said Chaudhary was taken to a hospital in Phagwara. The Bharat Jodo Yatra has been suspended.

Santokh Singh Chaudhary, born on June 18, 1946, was a former Cabinet Minister of Punjab and a member of parliament from Jalandhar (Lok Sabha constituency). He won the 2014 Indian general election and 2019 Indian general election being an Indian National Congress candidate.

Advertisement

Soon after MP’s death, Rahul Gandhi, who was walking alongside the Chaudhary, said: “Shocked by the sudden demise of Shri Santokh Singh Choudhary. He was a down to earth hardworking leader, a pious person and a strong pillar of the Congress family, who dedicated his life to public service from Youth Congress to Member of Parliament. I express my condolences to the bereaved family.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said he was deeply shocked and saddened over the passing away of MP Chaudhary during the Yatra.

“Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary. His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation. In this hour of grief, my heart goes out to his family, friends and followers. May his soul rest in peace," said Kharge in a Twitter post.

Advertisement

In a tweet, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote: “I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chowdhury.. May God rest his soul in peace."

Advertisement

Former Punjab Chief Minister captain Amarinder Singh, too, condoled the Chaudhary’s death. He wrote: “Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary ji due to a heart attack today. My heartfelt condolences are with his entire family in their time of grief. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul."

The Bharat Jodo Yatra had resumed from Ladhowal on Saturday morning as part of its Punjab leg.

Read all the Latest Politics News here