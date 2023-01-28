Opposition parties in Goa on Saturday sought the resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the Mahadayi river water dispute between Karnataka and the coastal state had been resolved.

The two states have been engaged in a tussle over the sharing of water of the river for several years now and Goa has often accused Karnataka of proceeding unilaterally by ignoring pacts.

Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Jana Sankalp Yatre’ in Belagavi in the neighbouring state earlier in the day, Shah said, “I want to tell you (people) that BJP, by resolving the long-standing dispute between both states, has given Mahadayi water to Karnataka and, thereby, ensured farmers in several districts here are benefited."

Advertisement

Yuri Alemao, leader of opposition in the Goa Assembly, said Sawant must resign immediately for the “murder of Mahadayi".

“Truth always Prevails, God is Great! Home Minister’s statement in Belgavi makes it clear that Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant avoided including Opposition MLA’s in the Delegation which met Home Minister Amit Shah to give consent to the conspiracy to betray Goans and kill Mother Mahadayi," Alemao said.

Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar accused Sawant of betraying the people of the state, while Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai said the decision to divert Mahadayi water was a joint one of the two chief ministers, both from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Sardesai and Aam Aadmi Party Goa unit chief Amit Palekar said Sawant must publicly disagree with the BJP’s central leadership, failing which he must resign.

Advertisement

Defending himself, CM Sawant tweeted, “We have asked for an early hearing by the Supreme Court in the Mhadei matter. We will continue to fight for every drop of water that rightfully belongs to Goa. The DPR of Karnataka has also not received the necessary Environment Clearances." “I assure the people of Goa that my Government will protect Goa’s interest," he tweeted further.

Read all the Latest Politics News here