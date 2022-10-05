Congress' New UP Chief Lost his Deposit in Last Two Elections, Polled Just 1% Votes in His Seat

New Uttar Pradesh Congress president Brijlal Khabri lost his election deposit both in the 2022 and the 2017 assembly elections. He was among the 97% of Congress candidates who lost their deposits in the last UP elections.

A candidate loses his deposit if he polls less than 16% of the total votes polled. Khabri lost his deposit in the last assembly elections from the Mehroni seat, polling just 4,344 votes, which was 1.29% of the total votes cast on the seat. The Congress lost its deposits in 387 seats out of the 399 seats contested by the party in UP. Party state chief Ajay Kumar Lalu resigned after the disastrous performance (Lalu lost his seat) and the Congress this week appointed Khabri, who had won as BSP MP in 1999, as its new state chief.

Khabri also has work cut out as a detailed analysis by the Election Commission of India shows that the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), led by Jayant Chaudhary, polled more votes than the Congress in the Uttar Pradesh elections. This was stark given that RLD fought just 33 seats but polled 26.3 lakh votes while the Congress led by its general secretary in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could poll a total of only 21.5 lakh votes even after contesting 399 seats.

Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lost deposits in over 71% of the seats contested by it in the UP elections earlier this year. This explains the decimation of both parties in Uttar Pradesh where they could only win three seats between themselves while the BJP repeated its government in the state. The BSP could win just one seat though it polled close to 1.18 crore votes in the state, and its vote-share dropping to a low of 12.88%. This was far behind the BJP, which polled close to 3.8 crore votes with a vote-share of 41.3%. The Samajwadi Party (SP) finished second with 32% vote share.

ECI’s analysis shows the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost deposits in all 349 seats contested by it in UP.

