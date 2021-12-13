Congress Organises Cricket Tournament 'RG Premier League' to Seek Support from Youths

As assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held by the end of the next year, both rival political parties BJP and Congress are leaving no stones unturned to woo and get the support of youths of the state. Keeping the craze of cricket among youngsters in mind, the Congress on Monday kick-started a tournament called the ‘RG Premier League’ in Ahmedabad.

Keyur Shah, the convener of the Gujarat Congress social media cell, said the state Congress has organised a day-night knockout ‘Rahul Gandhi Premier League’ tournament to attract the youth.

The tournament kicked off in the presence of state Congress president Jagdish Thakor, senior leader and former state president Bharatsinh Solanki, and Congress IT cell coordinator Rohan Gupta. All team jerseys were also unveiled on the occasion.

More than 24 teams from Ahmedabad city will participate in it. The winner of the final match of will be given a a prize money. The match will be live on social media platforms.

Speaking on the same, Shah said the Congress will organise such tournaments at different districts of Gujarat Gujarat after its success in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, the BJP has started preparations for Gandhinagar Lok Sabha cricket premiere. Cricket tournaments will be organised for every assembly seat in the Lok Sabha. Along with this, Kabaddi is also planned. By fielding teams per ward, the BJP will also attract new voters by promoting youth power. The BJP is yet to announce the dates of the cricket match.

