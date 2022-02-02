Congress Pins Hope on Promise of LPG Cylinder Under Rs 500 to Sail Through Uttarakhand Polls

In a major focus on the women voters in the poll-bound Uttarakhand, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra promised LPG cylinder for Rs 500 if voted to power. While releasing the party’s manifesto here on Wednesday, the Congress general secretary also promised the Lokayukta office, priority to 40 per cent women in the government jobs and free rides for women in the State transport buses.

Priyanka while reading out some of the promises made in the party’s manifesto said women have suffered during the Covid pandemic. The Congress government will give Rs 40,000 to those affected from Covid.

Out of 82 lakh voters in Uttarakhand, a little more than 39 lakh are women voters. Priyanka said she was happy that some of the promises were similar to poll promises made by the party in Uttar Pradesh.

“In Uttarakhand, the cooking gas LPG cylinder will not cost more than Rs 500 if Congress government voted to power. The government will make sure the money paid is credited in the account (of connection holder)," said Congress general secretary while addressing a virtual rally from the state capital.

She further promised priority to 40 per cent of women in the government jobs and 40 per cent reservation in posts for women in the police department. The Congress has also promised the appointment of Lokayukta to look after corruption cases against the ministers and others.

Uttarakhand will go to the polls in the second phase on February 14. The party’s head of the campaign committee Harish Rawat had earlier told News18, “We have worked out the economics behind the LPG cylinder promise. It will cost the government to the tune of Rs 750 crore."

Earlier addressing the virtual gathering, Rawat said the government will provide 100 units of free power to the consumers and up to 200 units in the second year in office.

