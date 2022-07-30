Congress Plans 'PM House Gherao', March to Rashtrapati Bhawan Next Week As Part of Large-scale Protests

The Congress on Saturday announced that it has planned to gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence and march to Rashtrapati Bhawan from Parliament as part of massive countrywide protests against price rise and unemployment. The protest, which will be held on August 5, comes amid multiple disruptions in Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha this week over the two issues.

While the Lower House of the Parliament is likely to hold a debate on price rise on Monday, the Upper House will follow on Tuesday.

The Opposition has raised issues of price rise and GST since the beginning of the monsoon session on July 18, in both houses. In Delhi, Congress MPs from both houses will hold ‘Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan’ from Parliament to register their protest while Congress Working Committee (CWC) members, as well as senior leadership, will take part in ‘PM House gherao’ the same day.

According to a statement issued by Congress, in state capitals, party units will organize ‘Raj Bhavan gherao’ where all MLAs, MLCs, former MPs and senior state leaders will participate and “court mass arrest".

At a district and village level, all elected representatives of the party shall stage protests in their district headquarters or blocks, the statement read.

