Congress President Election News: Tharoor vs Gehlot Likely Even as Chorus Grows Louder for Rahul; Party to Release Delegate List Today 

Congress President Election News LIVE Updates: With under a month left for long-awaited election for the Congress president, chorus is growing louder in the party for Rahul Gandhi’s elevation to the top post with over half a dozen state units pushing for it amid uncertainty and suspense persisted over whether he would take on the mantle.

After Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat units of the Congress demanded that Gandhi be made party chief, the party’s Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai units passed resolutions calling for his elevation to the post of president on Monday.

Polling for the Congress president election will take place on October 17 and the results will be announced on October 19.

The Congress party, meanwhile, will be releasing today the list of delegates that make up the electoral college for the party president election.

Five MPs had written to Mistry expressing concern about the ‘transparency and fairness of the party chief’s election, and had sought that the list of PCC delegates that make up the electoral college be provided to all electors and potential candidates’.

Congress President Election News Top Updates:

• Shashi Tharoor vs Ashok Gehlot in Congress Presidential race?

Even amid growing chorus for Rahul Gandhi’s elevation to the top post, sources close to the party have confirmed that Shashi Tharoor will contest the election to be the next Congress President as Sonia Gandhi approved his candidature after he reached out to her in a meeting on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

Apart from Shashi Tharoor, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot would reportedly be filing his nomination to contest for the top Congress post on 26 September.

Sources said Sonia Gandhi approved Shashi Tharoor’s candidature, citing he can make internal democracy stronger.

• Congress to Release List of Delegates Today

Congress will be releasing the list of delegates today for the party president election. The delegates make up the electoral college or the members who will elect party president.

This comes days after five Congress MPs had written to the party’s internal election body chief, Madhusudan Mistry, expressing concerns about transparency and fairness in the upcoming polls for the president’s post.

In a letter dated September 6, Congress Lok Sabha members Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Karti Chidambaram, Pradyut Bordoloi and Abdul Khaleque had demanded that the list of state unit delegates must be made available in order to verify who is entitled to nominate a candidate and who is entitled to vote.

The Congress will hold an election to pick its next president on October 17 and the result will be declared two days later. The nomination process will begin from September 24 to September 30.

• ‘Make Rahul Gandhi AICC President Again’ Chorus Grows Louder in Congress

The ‘Make Rahul Gandhi AICC president again’ chorus is growing louder in the Congress with over half a dozen state units so far seeking his elevation to the top post, even as uncertainty and suspense persisted over whether he would take on the mantle. After Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat units of the Congress demanded that Gandhi be made party chief, the party’s Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai units passed resolutions calling for his elevation to the post of president on Monday.

This comes days after the party said the Pradesh Congress Committee delegates would pass resolutions authorising the incoming Congress president to appoint state chiefs and AICC delegates. Along with the resolution on appointing state chiefs and AICC delegates, the state units are, one after another, also passing resolutions seeking Gandhi’s elevation to the top post.

• UP Congress Authorises Sonia Gandhi to Select Party’s Next President

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday authorised party president Sonia Gandhi to select all office bearers, including the state unit president and the organisation’s next national president. This comes amid growing clamour within the Congress to make Rahul Gandhi president of the party again with half a dozen state units so far seeking his elevation to the top post, even as uncertainty and suspense persisted over whether he would take on the mantle.

State Congress Legislature leader Aradhana Mishra said a resolution was passed unanimously at the party’s convention held here calling upon party president Sonia Gandhi to be their leader authorised for selecting all office bearers. The members also agreed to accept all decisions taken by her, Mishra said.

