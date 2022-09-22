Hope Resolve on 'One Man-One Post' is Upheld, Says RaGa; Has Advice for Cong Chief Aspirants

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that he expects the commitment on ‘Udaipur Resolution’ of ‘one man-one post’ to be maintained for Congress president election.

Rahul Gandhi’s statement comes as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s interest in running for the Congress president election has raised questions over the fate of the top job in Jaipur and whether it would lead to an opening for Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan.

Ashok Gehlot, who landed in Kerala’s Kochi to join Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, also seems to have a changed tone on the one man-one post issue after Gandhi scion’s appeal.

Gehlot, who till now maintained that he can juggle even three party posts if required, said on Thursday that it will be better if the person who gets elected to the party top post holds on to just one position as it requires looking after the entire country.

In May this year, during party’s ‘Chintan Shivir’, the Congress adopted the Udaipur Declaration and one of the “organisational reforms" to be implemented as per this declaration was the principle of one person, one post.

While the ‘one man, one post’ rule never applied as Sachin Pilot was both deputy CM and state Congress president, the same was the case with Kamal Nath, all this changed with the Udaipur resolution when it was decided that it has to be only one man for one post. This rule, if applied, adds to the woes of Ashok Gehlot.

“I am here and I will talk to Rahul Gandhi to become Congress President . I am here to request him for the last time because, after that, formalities will start. There is no problem in two post. but those who become Congress President had to look after entire country. To justify the position, it is good to be on one post," Gehlot said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, responding to the growing chorus for him to take the Congress top post, Rahul Gandhi said his answer is still the same as it was earlier. “Refer to my earlier press conference, my answer is the same," Rahul Gandhi said.

In a piece of advice to those planning to contest the party president election, Rahul said, “You are taking on a position which is historic and defines a particular view of India. It is not just an organisational post, it is an ideological post which represents a belief system".

Gehlot to Make Last-ditch Effort to Convince Rahul

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said he will abide by the wishes of party workers on whether to contest the party president election, but asserted that he would make one last-ditch effort to convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the top post, for which he landed in Kochi on Thursday.

Amid queries on whether his move to Delhi for the role of Congress president, for which he is being seen as a preferred choice of the Gandhis, would pave way for Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan, CM Gehlot had said that one person can remain a minister and also be elected Congress president. He also reportedly claimed that he can easily juggle not one, but three posts.

With all of this happening in the backdrop, Gehlot on Wednesday held a two-hour-long meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and had a long discussion that is viewed to have touched upon the upcoming presidential poll and other related issues.

Meanwhile, around a dozen state units of the party seem to be wanting something else. The Congress in Punjab and Telangana joined the list of state units on Wednesday to pass resolutions backing Rahul Gandhi for the post of the party president even as it appears that after over two decades, the party is likely to see a contest for the top post.

