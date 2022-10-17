Congress President Poll LIVE Updates: Party to Get 1st Non-Gandhi Chief in Over 24 Years as Kharge, Tharoor Clash in Historic Election

Last Updated: October 17, 2022, 07:56 IST
New Delhi, India
Congress President Poll LIVE Updates: Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor will face-off in an electoral contest on Monday for the post of AICC chief, as the party gets set to have a non-Gandhi president in more than 24 years. Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot.
Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor on Saturday claimed that youngsters and people in lower levels of the party are supporting him, while seniors are backing his rival Mallikarjun Kharge. He also asserted that no Congress president can function keeping a distance from the Gandhi family as their DNA runs through the party’s blood. “I am getting support from the young voters. I am getting good feedback from the lower levels. The seniors are going with Kharge. We have been talking about change and older people resist it," Tharoor told a press conference as part of his campaign trail here. While conceding that many party office bearers have been campaigning for his rival candidate openly, he pointed out that the election will be held through secret ballots and weightage of the vote of a senior leader and a lower rank member is the same.
With the Congress set to vote to elect its new chief, it would be the sixth time in its nearly 137-year-old history that an electoral contest would decide who would take up the mantle of the party’s president. Asked about the significance of the polls, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh told PTI, “This is actually the sixth time that the Congress is having internal elections for its president in its 137-year-history." “The media has highlighted 1939, 1950, 1997 and 2000. In fact, there had been elections too in 1977 when Kasu Brahmananda Reddy was elected," he pointed out.
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the Gandhi family has struggled to strengthen the party, and he would have no shame in taking their advice and support in case he is elected party president. Responding to a question about talk that he would be remote-controlled by the Gandhi family, Kharge said, “They say such things as there is nothing else to tell. The BJP indulges in such a campaign and others follow it. Sonia Gandhi has worked for 20 years in the organisation…Rahul Gandhi was also president…they have struggled for the party and put their strength for its growth."
To a question that he addressed his voters in Hindi at the UP Congress office, Tharoor said, “My Hindi was always like this. The problem was that I don’t use it inside Parliament because I am a bit of a perfectionist when it comes to the language."
“I know that there are many shortcomings, especially when it comes to gender, because neither in Malayalam nor in English, there is any gender," he said. “I do not understand why a table is masculine and why a flower is feminine. Since every word spoken inside Parliament is recorded, I do not use Hindi. But I do give sound bytes outside Parliament," he added.
With Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra not in the running for the party president’s post, a non-Gandhi would be at the helm after over 24 years following the polling on Monday and counting on Wednesday. The upcoming polls would certainly be historic as the new president would replace Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving party president who has been at the helm since 1998, barring the two years between 2017 and 2019 when Rahul Gandhi took over. The last electoral contest for the top post of the party took place in 2000 when Jitendra Prasada had suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Sonia Gandhi.
Calling on electors to show courage to “embrace change", Congress’ presidential polls candidate Shashi Tharoor on Sunday asserted that in the change he envisions, the party’s “values and loyalties" will remain the same with only the ways of achieving the goals undergoing a transformation. In his “last appeal" to the over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee delegates who constitute the electoral college to pick the next AICC chief, Tharoor noted that from his conversations over the last few days he gathered that many of them may have concerns or hesitation about change.
A total of 797 Congress delegates from Maharashtra will cast their votes here on Monday to elect the new president of the party with veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor in the fray for the top post. Out of these 797 delegates, 561 are from the party’s Maharashtra Pradesh unit, while 236 belong to the Mumbai unit. While the Maharashtra delegates will cast their vote at Tilak Bhavan, the grand old party’s state unit headquarters here, the Mumbai representatives will vote at its city unit office in south Mumbai. The voting will be held between 10 am and 4 pm. There will be three booths for the delegates to cast their votes, a statement from the state Congress said. Congress’s state election returning officers Pallam Raju, Narendra Rawat and Krishna Punia are already in Mumbai with the ballot boxes.
Appealing to party delegates to vote for him in the Congress presidential poll, Shashi Tharoor on Sunday emphasised on “decentralisation" in the organisation so that “‘all decisions are not taken in Delhi". He also lashed out at colleagues who were “indulging in ‘netagiri’ and telling party workers" that they know whom Sonia Gandhi “wants" elected. For those having any “fear or doubt" in their mind, Tharoor said, the party has made it clear that it will be a secret ballot.
Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said that Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, will cast his vote for the party’s Presidential election at the Yatra’s campsite in Sanganakallu here. Polls to the party’s highest post is scheduled for October 17, and the result will be declared on October 19.
While party chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to vote at the AICC headquarters here, Rahul Gandhi will be voting at the Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Karnataka’s Sanganakallu in Ballari along with around 40 other Bharat Yatris who are PCC delegates.
Tharoor will cast his vote at the Kerala Congress headquarters at Thiruvananthapuram, while Kharge will do so at Karnataka Congress office in Bengaluru. Kharge is considered the firm favourite for his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and backing by senior leaders, even as Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change.
During the campaign, even though Tharoor raised issues of uneven playing field, both candidates and the party have maintained that the Gandhis are neutral and that there is no “official candidate”.
Kharge and Tharoor made fervent appeals on the last day of the campaign with the former being in Bengaluru and the latter in Lucknow as part of the campaign to woo delegates. Speaking in Bengaluru, Kharge said he would have no shame in taking the advice and support of the Gandhi family in running the party affairs, in case he becomes its president, as they have struggled and put their strength for its growth.
The veteran leader said he is the “delegates’ candidate” in these polls. Meanwhile, Tharoor took a veiled dig at some senior leaders supporting Kharge, saying some colleagues were “indulging in ‘netagiri’ and telling party workers” that they know whom Sonia Gandhi wants elected.
If anyone has “fear or doubt” in their mind, the party has made it clear that it will be a secret ballot, he said in Lucknow and urged the Congress delegates to listen to their hearts while voting to elect the new party president.
While the Kharge camp shared a campaign video seeking votes for him which included visuals of him walking with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra with the song ‘Kandhon se milte hain kandhe’ from the movie Lakshya playing in the background, Tharoor issued a fervent video appeal on Twitter calling on electors to show courage to “embrace change”.
