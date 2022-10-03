Congress President Polls LIVE Updates: Open to Public Debate Says Tharoor, Kharge Says 'Don't Want to Get into That'

Last Updated: October 03, 2022, 07:37 IST
Congress President Polls LIVE Updates: As senior leaders Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are gearing up to face-off in the Congress presidential elections, the Thiruvananthapuram MP has said that he is open to a public debate with the veteran leader. To Tharoor’s remarks, Kharge, however, said the two were from the same family and there was no point of holding such a debate. Read More
Congress leaders Deepender Hooda, Syed Naseer Hussain and Gourav Vallabh have resigned as party spokespersons to campaign for AICC presidential poll candidate Mallikarjun Kharge.
Salman Soz, who was a proposer for Tharoor, tweeted that the Lok Sabha MP is open to a public debate with Kharge ji, should both sides agree. “A public debate would attract a lot of attention for Congress and would help Congress delegates and the public get a sense of the vision & plans of these leaders," he said.
Replying to a query on Tharoor’s debate suggestion at a press conference, Kharge said, “I don’t want to go into this. Whatever I have to say, I will say it clearly. “There are many people who are intellectual, learned, they may want a debate, I don’t want to get into that, I only know how to work, give me an opportunity to do that." Kharge further said, “We are both from the same family. When there are people of the same family, there is no question of fighting against each other. Let us fight together against those who are promoting inflation, unemployment, creating conflict among people, who are making people of one religion fight with the other, who are making people fight in the name of language."
The Lok Sabha MP on Sunday said he would be open to the idea of a public debate between the candidates as it would evoke people’s interest in the party similar to the recent British Conservative Party leadership race.
Mallikarjun Kharge will begin his campaign for the presidential polls today. He will be travelling along with Sonia Gandhi who joins the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on October 6.
Kharge has emerged as a front-runner with several leaders backing him. Congress leaders Deepender Hooda, Syed Naseer Hussain and Gourav Vallabh on Sunday resigned as party spokespersons to campaign for Kharge. He also has the apparent backing of the party’s top two – interim chief Sonia Gandhi and the party’s face Rahul Gandhi – for the October 17 election. He had to enter the contest after the Gandhis’ first choice, Ashok Gehlot, dropped out to retain his post as Rajasthan CM.
Tharoor meanwhile, built upon his argument that, in the race for the Congress chiefship, it is only he who can be an agent of change. About his rival, veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, the 66-year-old former diplomat was rather direct. “Kharge ji comes in the top three leaders of the party. Leaders like him can’t bring in change and will continue the existing system. I’ll bring in change as per the expectations of party workers,” he was quoted as saying in Nagpur by ANI.
