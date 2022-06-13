Congress Protest Feeble Attempt to Hide Corruption of Gandhi Family: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Brajesh Pathak, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, on Monday lashed out at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi for holding the national capital hostage, much to the inconvenience of people, and trying to put pressure on an investigating agency to hide the “corruption of the family".

In a statement on Monday, Pathak said: “Those on bail are asking Congress workers to surround Delhi and put pressure on the Enforcement Directorate to protect them. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly condemns this ill-conceived protest of Congress Party to shield the corrupt from accountability. But the Congress leadership can’t run away from answering questions."

“They must answer why the Associated Journal Limited (AJL), which was established to publish a newspaper with the participation of 5,000 freedom fighters in the 1930s, is running real estate business today through Young Indian, a company whose 76% shares are owned by Mrs Sonia Gandhi and Mr Rahul Gandhi. They should also answer how the entire property of AJL worth more than Rs 2,000 crore and belonging to freedom fighters was handed over to one family through Young Indian, a firm formed in 2010 with a capital of Rs 5 lakh," Pathak added.

Pathak also questioned the relationship between Rahul Gandhi’s and Sonia Gandhi’s Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise, a Kolkata-based Hawala company, alleging clandestine transaction between them.

All shares of AJL and its entire property worth Rs 2,000 crore were reportedly transferred to Young Indian, a company by and large owned by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi with maximum shares in 2010. The Congress, which received Rs 90 crore as donation from people, gave the money as loan to AJL and later waived it for Young Indian.

Although formed as a charitable company in 2010, Young Indian did not carry out a single charitable work until 2016 and was engaged in real estate business.

Subsequently, a case was filed and in 2019, the Delhi High Court termed the transactions between AJL and Young Indian as “sham".

“The entire transaction of transferring the shares of AJL to Young India was nothing, but a clandestine and surreptitious transfer of the lucrative interest to Young India", the High Court observed.

