Now, Congress Reduced to a Naught in UP Legislative Council for the First Time

For the first time ever, the Congress will not have any representation in the Uttar Pradesh legislative council. Congress’ only MLC, Deepak Singh, whose tenure will end in July, leaving party’s representation in the UP Legislative Council to a naught.

Out of the total 100 seats in the UP Legislative Council, 36 are elected from the local body, 36 from the assembly quota and 12 from the governor’s quota. Apart from this, 8-8 MLCs are selected from the graduate and teacher quota. At the moment, the BJP has reached the mark of 66 members by winning 33 seats out of 36 MLC seats in the local body. At the same time, there are 17 MLCs of Samajwadi Party, 4 of Bahujan Samaj Party, 1 of Congress, 1 of Nishad Party, 1 of Apna Dal(S), 1 of Jansatta Party, 2 of Shikshak Dal, 1 of Nirdal group and 3 independent MLCs. Apart from this, three seats are vacant.

According to the records of the Legislative Council, 15 members of the House are due to retire in the next few months. Of these, nine members are from SP, three from BSP, two from BJP and one from the Congress.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, with the end of the term of three MLCs of BSP, only one representative will be left in the Upper House and that is Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The United Provinces Legislative Council was established by the British through the Government of India Act 1935. At that time, Uttar Pradesh was known as United Provinces, which had a total of 60 members in the Legislative Council. In 1950, it was made the UP Legislative Council.

The Grand Old Party, which once used to have a government in Uttar Pradesh, had never witnessed such a situation. In the recently concluded UP Assembly elections, the Congress was reduced to just two seats from its previous tally of seven seats. This is said to be the worst performance of the party in the state so far.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.