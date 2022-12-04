Congress' Sachin Pilot Releases Video Welcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan | Watch

With just one day left for Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Rajasthan, senior party leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday released a releases a video, welcoming Rahul Gandhi and urging the people of Rajasthan to join the movement.

“Entire Rajasthan is joining Rahul ji’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. Are you coming?" Pilot said in the video posted on Twitter.

The video showed him tying shoelace, stretching his body, fixing his spectacles and running as more people joined him.

The yatra will enter Jhalawar from Madhya Pradesh on Sunday evening. Gandhi will start the Rajasthan leg of the yatra on Monday morning from Kali Talai area, which comes under BJP leader Vasundhara Raje’s constituency Jhalrapatan.

The yatra will also cover Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar district in 17 days. Gandhi is expected to hold dialogues with farmers at Lalsot in Dausa on December 15 and a public rally in Alwar’s Malakheda on December 19.

