Congress' 'Satyagraha' Across States Today as Workers to Protest Sonia Gandhi's ED Questioning. Check Details

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who had been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the investigation in connection with the National Herald case, is likely to reach ED Headquarters by 11 AM. Upon her appearance, the Opposition party has planned a series of protests or ‘Satyagrahas’ across states today.

Take a look at major protest plans:

• Delhi Police has set up barricades outside AICC headquarters in New Delhi where senior Congress leaders and party lawmakers will gather to protest. The Congress lawmakers are also scheduled to hold a meeting at Congress Parliament Party office at 10:45 am. Check out routes to avoid in view of the protest

• A protest in Mumbai will be carried out at 11 AM.

Advertisement

• In Chandigarh, the Grand Old Party has planned a protest at 10 AM. Congress workers will walk towards Raj Bhawan.

• Congress workers will also protest in Thiruvananthapuram at 10:30 am at the Raj Bhawan.

• A demonstration at 11 AM will be held in Bangalore at 11 AM at the Freedom Park.

• A protest at 11 AM will be held in Patna, as Congress workers will move from Kargil Chowk towards ED office.

• In Guwahati, a protest at 10 am will be held at Rajeev Bhawan (The state Congress Office).

• A protest at 12 PM will be held in Jammu at the Congress’s party office.

• A protest will be held in Hyderabad at 10:30 am, as well.

The Congress had earlier held a series of protests upon Rahul Gandhi’s ED appearance as well, which had led to the arrest of some workers.

Sonia will be questioned by a team of joint director level official including a woman.

Advertisement

According to reports, she will be asked the same set of questions which were asked to Rahul Gandhi during his five-day questioning.

Her questioning, which was scheduled to take place on June 23, was postponed on her request as she was not well.

As per the sources, the ED would ask Sonia Gandhi about her role in the deal between Young India (YI) and Associated Journal Ltd (AJL).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.