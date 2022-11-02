Congress Stalwarts, Actors & Activists: As Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Day 56, a Look at Key Figures Who Joined Rahul's Unity March

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi for over 50 days had a surprise visitor in Telangana today. Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt joined Rahul Gandhi during the yatra in Hyderabad city this morning.

Just yesterday, Radhika Vemula, the mother of Dalit research scholar Rohith Vemula, whose suicide had sparked off countrywide protests in 2016, joined Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad.

Over the course of the Yatra that began in Kanyakumari in September, the yatra has seen several guests and politicians apart from locals participating in the yatra, walking shoulder-to-shoulder with Congress neta Rahul Gandhi.

Several political leaders have joined Rahul Gandhi in the past. Some names including Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav, JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar among several others.

There have been a spate of Chief Ministers who have attended the Bharat Jodo Yatra as well. Some of these include - Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Several celebrities who did not physically participate in the yatra, endorsed the yatra via social media as well. Earlier, Swara Bhasker praised Rahul Gandhi and the Yatra. “Credit where due.. Despite electoral defeats, trolling, personal attacks & constant critique abt being ineffective, @RahulGandhi has neither succumbed to communal rhetoric nor sensationalist politics. Given the situation of this country effort like @bharatjodo is commendable!" Swara had tweeted.

Hollywood actor John Cusack too came out in support of Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra in September praising him for the walk to Kashmir from Kerala.

The highlight of the yatra according to the party is the relentless participation of locals during the yatra trail. From old women, to children, to youngsters of all age groups have all been walking along with Rahul Gandhi during the course of the 50 plus days across South India.

Several artists have also joined Rahul Gandhi in several instances. Gandhi is also see playing instruments and even dancing along with artists. In Bellary last month, even Ram, Lakshman and Hanuman joined the yatra as artists dressed as the Ramayan characters joined Rahul Gandhi in Ballari.

