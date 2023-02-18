Day after State Budget Unveiled, Karnataka Congress Launches 'Flower on Ear' Campaign Against Ruling BJP

A day after attending the Budget session wearing flowers behind their ears in an unusual protest against the ruling BJP, the Karnataka Congress on Saturday stepped up the ‘Kivi Mele Hoova’ campaign with posters across Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

‘Kivi Mele Hoova’ literally means ‘flowers on the ears’ in Kannada, and wearing flowers behind one’s ears signifies betrayal and fooling.

Posters of ‘Kivi Mele Hoova’ were seen on the top of the BJP Achievement Wall paintings and posters in many parts of the Bengaluru and Mangaluru city. “Enough of fake promises," the posters read.

Through this campaign, the Karnataka Congress continues to attack the incumbent BJP Government for allegedly failing to fulfil 90 per cent of its 2018 promise manifesto and also for utilizing only 56 per cent of allocated budget of 2022-2023 budget.

On Friday, many Congress leaders including former CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar created a ruckus inside the Legislative Assembly and obstructed CM Bommai from presenting the budget.

Later in the day, former CM BS Yediyurappa was also seen removing the flower from DK Shivakumar’s ear but what caught the eye was how the KPCC Chief politely took it back and planted it on his ear.

Upon seeing Congress leaders donning the saffron marigold flowers, CM Basavaraj Bommai mocked them and quipped about how good they looked. Taking a dig at former CM and CLP leader Siddaramaiah, the CM said, “All these days he was trying to put flowers on other’s ears (fooling people). Now, the tables have turned. The people have kept flowers on his ears which will continue till the upcoming elections".

