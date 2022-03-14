'Congress Was In My Past, I'm A Normal BJP Worker Now': Scindia Refrains from Commenting on Cong Leadership Change

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said the Congress party was his past and he is a normal BJP worker now, when asked to comment on leadership changes in the grand old party in the aftermath of the assembly poll debacle.

“Don’t wish to comment on my past, my present is associated with the BJP," Scindia said. The minister was in Indore on Sunday for taking part in party meetings and other engagements.

Scindia also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda for the party’s win in recent assembly elections. “BJP is driven by Ekatm Manavvaad and Antyodaya which is party’s commitment and ideology, he said, adding, “his is why PM Modi has managed to form governments across the country in last seven years."

Advertisement

The minister said he hoped the party will achieve stunning majority in upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha the in year 2023. He claimed that the public has offered double engine governments in the country where the PM holds able leadership in the Centre and the party has led in states.

The Rajya Sabha MP also commended CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for working round-the-clock and not leaving any stone unturned for the growth and development of the state.

As part of party’s engagements, he met members of the party executive committee and took stock of the party campaigns like Saamrpan Abhiyan, Booth Vistar Abhiyan and others. He advised party office-bearers to work with commitment.

Among other meetings in the city, Scindia met his old rival-turned-colleague Kailash Vijayvargiya during an award function in the city. The two leaders sat together and had a long discussion. Scindia had defeated Vijayvargiya for the post of MP Cricket Association president’s post twice in the past when he was with Congress party.

Congress party’s leadership rejig is widely anticipated in Madhya Pradesh, which goes to polls in 2023.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.