Congress Will Protect Manipur's History, Culture and language, Says Rahul Gandhi During Rally

In Manipur to address a rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday assured people that his party will always respect and safeguard the unique culture, history and languages of the state.

He was addressing a public rally at the Hatta Kangjeibung during his one-day visit to Imphal to campaign for the party in the run-up to the Manipur Assembly elections. He was accorded a warm welcome and honoured with a traditional headgear of Manipur.

Unlike the BJP’s vision of “one ideology, one idea and one language which is superior to all," the Congress defines India as “a union of state," he said.

“The leaders of the BJP and RSS come to the state with a sense of superiority and instigate the public to do what they think," Gandhi added.

The Congress leader said that the failure to conduct the ADC election in the five years tenure of the BJP-led government in Manipur is the clear example of snatching away of the democratic structures and institutes from the people of Manipur. “How can the BJP claim that they are giving doorstep services to the public without empowering the people by conducting the ADC election?" he asked.

Moreover the BJP is here to take over Manipur and destroy the future of its people by creating palm oil plantations, he said, explaining that it is not the people of Manipur who are going to benefit from it, but the corporate like Patanjali will be benefitted.

Gandhi contended that the Congress is “not interested in helping people like Baba Ramdev (owner of Pantajali)", and that the party wants to protect the people of Manipur and work for its development.

“The Congress wants to impose MSP for horticulture products, make Manipur self-sufficient in rice products by giving good irrigation facilities, boost the food processing industries and tourism sectors for good economic generation," he added.

Talking about the incident where a Manipur delegate team was allegedly made to take off shoes at Amit Shah’s residence in Delhi while the home minister himself wore shoes, Gandhi said, “It may be his culture to humiliate the guests. But it is not the culture of India. In India we treat our guests with respect and honour."

He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘taali bajao, thali balao’ and ‘mobile light chalao’ appeal during the coronavirus wave without ensuring adequate oxygen cylinders and ventilators in hospital. “These are the ideas Modi has. As a result of it, thousands of lives were claimed in Manipur due to lack of oxygen and ventilator and the vaccination rate in the state is still very low," Gandhi claimed.

Ahead of the Covid mismanagement, implementing false GST and announcing demonetisation had totally brought downfall to the small and medium business, he further alleged.

“Coming to women empowerment, he said that the women of Manipur are the real strength of the state and announced that the Congress is committed to give 1/3 reservation of jobs for women. “I come to Manipur with humility as I understand that you have a lot to give and learn from you starting from the diverse culture, history, the way you treat your woman and others."

The party always gives equal respect and focus without bias in all the states of India for a better and a strong nation in all aspects, he added.

“The difference between BJP and Congress is that BJP want superiority and help the corporate while Congress want to safeguard the rights of the people and help the farmer," said the Congress leader, adding that the upcoming Congress government will fix everything.

Prior to the rally, the Congress leader visited Shaheed Minar and Nupi Lal Complex and paid homage to the souls of the freedom fighters of Manipur.

Following the rally, he interacted with the office bearers of MPCC and leaders of Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance at the MPCC head office at BT Road, Imphal. He is scheduled to return to Delhi from the Bir Tikendrajit Airport by a special flight by evening.

