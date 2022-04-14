Contractor Death Case: K'taka Min Eshwarappa to Resign, Says 'Will Come Back After Clean Chit'

Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa, whose name appeared in the alleged suicide case of contractor Santosh Patil, on Thursday announced his resignation from the post. The senior BJP leader said he will submit his resignation on Friday as he “doesn’t want the party to be in trouble".

“Maa Chamundeshwari will prove me innocent. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he will investigate this matter thoroughly. If I am wrong then let God punish me. Those guilty must be punished. I will come back after a clean chit. I didn’t want the party to be embarrassed. I have discussed this with the CM. Tomorrow evening, I will meet the CM and hand over my resignation," Eshwarappa, who is a state Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister, said while addressing a presser.

Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor was found dead in a Udupi hotel on Tuesday, weeks after accusing Eshwarappa of corruption. In a purported suicide note in the form of a WhatsApp message, Patil has blamed Eshwarappa for his death. Based on a complaint filed by Patil’s relative, Udupi town police have booked Eshwarappa for abetting the suicide.

The minister not only dismissed the allegations but also filed a defamation suit against him. “There is no question of resigning. We have to wait for the verdict of the court in the case I had filed against Santosh Patil. I make it very clear that I am not at fault anywhere," Eshwarappa had said earlier.

