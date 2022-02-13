Convention of Opposition CMs Soon in Delhi on Governors' 'Misuse of Power': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday announced a convention of chief ministers from opposition parties will be held in Delhi after discussion with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on “brazen misuse of power by the Governors of non-BJP ruled states."

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suggested a meeting of opposition chief ministers over a phone call, he said. “Beloved Didi @MamataOfficial telephoned me to share her concern and anguish on the Constitutional overstepping and brazen misuse of power by the Governors of non-BJP ruled states. She suggested for a meeting of Opposition CMs," he said in a tweet. The DMK president assured the TMC supremo of his party’s commitment to “uphold State autonomy" and said, “Convention of Opposition CMs will soon happen out of Delhi."

BJP Leader Amit Malviya slammed CM Stalin’s statement and said it was unacceptable to make malicious and unverified comments. “Is it a suggestion that your misinformed tweet on the alleged impropriety of proroguing WB Assembly was based on this misleading call? It is fine if non-BJP CMs want to collaborate and share their woes but it is absolutely unacceptable to make malicious and unverified comments."

CM Stalin’s tweet comes after he said West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s act of proroguing the Assembly is ‘without any propriety’, triggering a war of words with Dhankhar responding to the statement as harsh and not based on fact.

Stalin tweeted, “The act of #WestBengal Governor to prorogue the WB Assembly Session is without any propriety expected from the exalted post and goes against the established norms and conventions." The Tamil Nadu Chief Minster further said, “the ‘symbolic’ head of the state should be the role model to uphold the constitution. Beauty of democracy lies in extending mutual respect to each other."

Replying to Stalin, Dhankar on his official twitter handle said, “Find it unusually expedient to respectfully invite indulgent attention of TN CM @mkstalin that his extremely harsh hurtful observations are not in the least in conformity with facts- attached order. Assembly was prorogued at express request @MamataOfficial @rajbhavan_tn." Dhankar also posted an official communication in this regard. Governor Dhankhar had prorogued the Assembly from Saturday based on the state government’s recommendation.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “The governor did not take the decision on his own initiative. He has prorogued the Assembly following the recommendation of the Cabinet. There is no confusion in it."

The row comes after Members of Parliament from several opposition parties and some retired bureaucrats on Thursday sent a joint memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the “attack on federalism" over the interference by Governors in non-BJP-ruled states and change in All India Service Cadre rules.

The action of the central government militate against democracy and federal governance, they alleged, saying “they are grossly unconstitutional" and can lead to undesirable crises. “These amendments are designed to subjugate states and we collectively oppose the Centre’s move to arrogate unto itself total control over the IAS through Central postings and transfers," the joint memorandum read.

“We caution the Centre against any unilateral move and make it clear that the States shall not agree to this unconstitutional usurpation of powers, even if it is pushed through, despite valid opposition from CMs and states," the MPs and former civil servants said. Some states, especially those ruled by non-BJP parties, have been strongly opposing the change in the IAS rules and several chief ministers have already written to the prime minister.

(With inputs from PTI)

