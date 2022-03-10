Cortalim Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Cortalim seat in Goa. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Vishal Gajanan Naik (IND), Girish Pillai (IND), Antonio Vas (IND), Narayan Naik (BJP), Alina Saldanha (AAP), Olencio Simoes (INC), Teotonio Inacio Santana Costa (RGP), Bhakti Bhalchandra Khadapkar (SHS), Gilbert Mariano Rodrigues (TMC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 76.13%, which is -1.06% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Alina Saldanha of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Cortalim results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.27 Cortalim (Kutthale; Kushasthale) (कॉर्टालिम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Goa region and South Goa district of Goa. Cortalim is part of South Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.22% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 30,153 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 14,900 were male and 15,253 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Cortalim in 2022 is: 1,024 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 30,463 eligible electors, of which 15,311 were male,15,152 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 26,652 eligible electors, of which 13,613 were male, 13,039 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Cortalim in 2017 was 3. In 2012, there were 0 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Alina Saldanha of BJP won in this seat defeating Antonio Vas of IND by a margin of 518 which was 2.21% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 24.13% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Matanhy Saldanha of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Nelly Rodrigues of GVP by a margin of 2,269 votes which was 11.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.37% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 27 Cortalim Assembly segment of the 2. South Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of INC won the South Goa Parliament seat defeating Adv. Narendra Sawaikar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Cortalim are: Vishal Gajanan Naik (IND), Girish Pillai (IND), Antonio Vas (IND), Narayan Naik (BJP), Alina Saldanha (AAP), Olencio Simoes (INC), Teotonio Inacio Santana Costa (RGP), Bhakti Bhalchandra Khadapkar (SHS), Gilbert Mariano Rodrigues (TMC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.13%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 77.19%, while it was 78.82% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Cortalim went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.27 Cortalim Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 38. In 2012, there were 35 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.27 Cortalim comprises of the following areas of South Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Cortalim, 2. Cansaulim, 3. Velsao and 4. Sancoale in Mormugao Taluka.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Cortalim constituency, which are: Dabolim, St. Andre, Marcaim, Nuvem. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Cortalim is approximately 51 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Cortalim is: 15°22’34.7"N 73°54’13.3"E.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.