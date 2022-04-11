Could Haryana Be Next Punjab? Congress’ Kumari Selja Threatens to Resign If Organisational Changes Are Made

After Punjab, the Congress could find itself in an equally tumultuous situation in neighbouring Haryana where the high command is contemplating a rejig of the state unit. The proposed organisational changes are being resisted by the top leadership of the party in the state.

According to sources in the Haryana Congress, even before the high command could make the changes, the incumbent state unit chief, Kumari Selja, has reportedly threatened to quit the party along with other senior leaders. Party’s top brass led by Selja is trying to stave off an organisational revamp at the behest of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Top sources said Selja has informed the high command about her decision to quit the party if the changes do take place. “It seems she is going to contest if changes are done at the behest of Hooda. She is weighing her options as well," informed a senior Congress leader.

Sources further said the party high command was contemplating a major overhaul of the organisation in the state, including changing the state unit chief. What has irked the Kumari Selja camp are indications that the party could zero down on either Hooda or his son and Rajya Sabha MP, Deepender Singh.

Senior leaders confirmed while the detractors were willing to “discuss" the role of the senior Hooda but were stoically resisting the likely move to elevate his son Deepender. The leaders said Deepender was too young to be handed over the reins of the state unit.

“He is too junior to be acceptable and it would be difficult to continue in the Congress under him," commented one of the leaders in the Selja camp. Sources also said the leaders have conveyed the sentiments to the party top brass as well. With the party high command now confronted with a likely revolt from the senior party leaders in the state, it is trying to avoid a Punjab-like situation by engaging into a dialogue. “A candidate is being discussed for the post who could be acceptable to both the parties," said a source.

The factionalism within the Haryana unit has been simmering for quiet sometime and the party not being able to form the government last time has been attributed to these differences.

