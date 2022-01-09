Covid-19 Vaccination Certificates in Five Poll-bound States Won't Have PM Modi's Photo

Covid vaccination certificates issued in the five poll-bound states will not have Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo since the model code of conduct has come into force there, official sources said on Sunday. The Union Health Ministry has applied necessary filters on the Co-WIN platform to exclude Modi's photo from the vaccine certificate, a source said.

According to sources, the filters were applied on Saturday night soon after the poll schedule was announced. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with the counting of votes on March 10, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

With the announcement of the schedule, the Model Code of Conduct for governments, candidates and political parties has come into force. "The Health Ministry has applied necessary filters on the CoWIN platform to exclude the picture of the prime minister from the Covid-19 certificates being given to people in these five poll-bound states because of the model code of conduct coming into force," an official source told PTI.

In March 2021, Health Ministry had taken a similar initiative during the polls held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry as suggested by the Election Commission following complaints raised by some political parties. Announcing the month-long election schedule, the Election Commission has banned physical rallies and roadshows till January 15 due to Covid concerns.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said the ban on rallies, roadshows, nukkad sabhas, padayatras and vehicle rallies will be reviewed on January 15.

