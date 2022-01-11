Covid Scare in UP BJP Before Polls as Radha Mohan Singh Tests Positive Day After Party Meet With CM Yogi, Others

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise unabated across poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, in the last 48 hours, several political leaders have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The opposition is blaming the incumbent government ministers for being ‘super spreaders’.

On Tuesday, BJP National Vice President and senior leader Radha Mohan Singh tested positive for Covid-19, a day after he attended a key meeting of the state election committee, which was attended by CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and UP BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh. A similar meeting was to be held in the national capital on Tuesday, but now sources revealed that the meeting will be held virtually.

“After initial symptoms, I got tested for Covid-19, my report is positive. I have isolated myself. The symptoms are mild and I am feeling healthy. I request all those who got in touch with me recently to get tested," tweeted Radha Mohan Singh. Sources revealed that the entire UP BJP office had undergone tests after Singh showed symptoms, in which most of BJP workers had tested negative.

On Monday, BJP Chief JP Nadda and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for Covid-19. Both the leaders shared the information from their official Twitter accounts and requested people who had met them recently to take necessary precautions.

Attacking the incumbent government, Samajwadi Party stated that the BJP leaders were acting as ‘super spreaders’ for votes and that they didn’t care for the lives of the people. Speaking to News18, SP MLC Sunil Singh Sajan said, “BJP leaders who attended the meeting last evening in which Radha Mohan Singh was present should go for mandatory quarantine of at least three days. They should at least care for the lives of the people. They just want votes at the cost of anything. The guidelines should be the same for everyone, not just because someone is from the ruling party it gives them licence to violate the Covid protocol." SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had quarantined himself after his wife Dimple Yadav tested positive while Yadav had tested negative for Covid-19 a few days ago.

The attack from SP came as UP BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh started a door-to-door campaign from the Ballu Adda area of the state capital in Lucknow on Tuesday morning. “In line with the EC guidelines, we’re reaching out to people in a group of five, taking suggestions from them; will win 300+ seats and form government Yogi Ji’s leadership," news agency ANI quoted UP BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Tuesday morning.

