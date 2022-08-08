'Child Care Better in North, Lord Krishna Lovers Can't Scold Kids': CPI-M Mayor at 'RSS' Event' Draws Wrath

In a controversial move, Kozhikode Mayor created a stir after she participated in an event organised by the RSS. The CPI-M’s mayor, Beena Phillip, defended her participation in the event saying that she went to attend a mothers’ meet.

The mayor participated in Balagokulam, a pro-RSS organisation programme where she inaugurated the “Mathru sammelanam" or conference of mothers last week.

Her statement also drew criticism as she said that the child care in Kerala is not up to the mark, while it is good in North Indian states.

Taking a dig at the state’s infant mortality rate, she said that the teachings provided to children during their tender ages are important and not the low infant death rate. “If one carries the love for Lord Krishna (Kanhaiya), he or she cannot scold children," Beena Philip added.

Meanwhile, Congress attacked the Mayor for attending the event and questioned whether the CPI-M will take any action against her. The party alleged that the action shows the relations between the CPI-M and RSS in the state.

After the matter snowballed into a controversy, the Mayor clarified that she participated in the programme as it was organised for the mothers. She further said that she did not sought her party’s permission before attending.

“I studied in a Muslim management school and have the best of relations even now. Being a mayor, I cannot have any sort of bias. All I did was to attend a mothers’ meeting and am really sad to see the media twisting the whole thing on what I spoke. Maybe those who did it have vested interest," Phillip reportedly said.

The CPI-M’s stance is that Balagokulam’s events are aimed at drawing in kids to the RSS ideology.

