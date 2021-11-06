CPI(M) to 'Publicly Censure' Senior Leader G Sudhakaran

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Committee on Thursday found that former minister and senior leader G Sudhakaran behaved in a manner “unbecoming of party state committee member" during the 2021 election campaign right from the candidate selection process. As per CPI(M), “public censure" is the third highest disciplinary action.

Sudhakaran was among the ministers and senior leaders who did not get seats due to the party’s policy. The state committee decided to “publicly censure" Sudhakaran as part of correcting the mistake.

Elamaram Kareem M P presided over the state committee meeting held today. PB members Pinarayi Vijayan, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and MA Baby were also present at the meeting.

CPI(M) had appointed two-member party commission to conduct enquiry and submit report. The committee comprising Elamaram Kareem and KJ Thomas submitted its report before the CPM secretariat yesterday.

