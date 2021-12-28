Credit War Over Kanpur Metro Project as Samajwadi Party Tweets Pictures to Lay Claim, BJP Rubbishes

A credit war broke out over the Kanpur Metro project being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, with the Samajwadi Party saying the foundation stone of the project was laid during its tenure in 2016 in presence of BJP leaders.

Samajwadi Party put out a picture from October 2016 when then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had laid the foundation stone of the project in presence of then Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu and then Kanpur BJP MP Murli Manohar Joshi. Incidentally, even in 2016, there was a credit war over the project with Samajwadi Party saying it was bringing Metro to Kanpur while BJP gave credit to then MP, Murli Manohar Joshi.

The BJP has now hit back, saying Akhilesh Yadav has a habit of laying claim over every project. “The construction of the project started under the tenure of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 15, 2019, and the 9-km-long first leg of the project was completed in a record tenure. Kanpur Metro is going to be the fastest built metro project in the country," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said. BJP said the project took just 25 months to be inaugurated since work started.

Advertisement

The target is to complete 32.5-km-long two corridors in Kanpur by December 2024. Metro projects are a partnership between the Centre and the state government.

The BJP and the Samajwadi Party have been at logger-heads for credit over various projects being unveiled by the Prime Minister in Uttar Pradesh lately, like the Purvanchal Expressway, Noida International Airport, Kushinagar Airport and the AIIMS in Gorakhpur. The PM has hit back at SP, saying that party only believed in cutting ribbons while his government believed in executing projects on the ground.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.