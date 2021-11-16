Credit War Over Purvanchal Expressway Intensifies as SP Launches Project 'Symbolically' Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

The credit war over the 341-kilometre-long Purvanchal Expressway further intensified on Tuesday as the Samajwadi Party symbolically inaugurated the project ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to UP to launch the E-Way.

In a fresh tweet, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said: “The lace came from Lucknow and the scissors came from New Delhi. There is a ‘Khichham-Khichai’ to take credit for the work of SP. It is hoped that till now the people of Lucknow sitting alone would have memorised the length of ‘Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway’. By inaugurating it with ‘Bahurangi Pushpavarsha’, SP will answer those with a monochromatic mindset."

The SP chief also tweeted pictures of Samajwadi Party workers symbolically inaugurating the expressway by showering flowers and cutting a ribbon. They also rode on their bicycles at various spots on the expressway after the administration blocked the route by putting boulders at some spots.

DM Ghazipur had earlier denied permission for the fourth leg of Rath Yatra by Akhilesh Yadav, which was coinciding with the PM’s schedule on Tuesday. The SP has rescheduled the event for November 17 now.

Yadav had earlier claimed the BJP was five years behind SP as during the SP regime, fighter jets had landed on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and now a similar exercise would be done on the Purvanchal Expressway.

Attacking the ruling BJP, he had said, “The BJP has not done anything of their own in the last four-and-a-half years which they could have inaugurated; the work for Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway was started during the SP regime. Now I am getting to know that BJP is trying to copy SP by making fighter jets land on the expressway. We did that five years back on Agra-Lucknow Expressway and had set an example. The BJP is five years behind us."

The former chief minister had also alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government had compromised with the quality of the expressway. “The company which is building the Ram Temple was about to do this project but BJP changed the company too. There are no amenities on the expressway as of now, not even toilets are built. Kindly go on this expressway at your own risk," he quipped.

