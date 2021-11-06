'Criminal Mindset': CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Akhilesh Yadav as Jinnah Row Rages in UP

Attacking the Samajwadi Party chief on his statement on Jinnah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the public need to stay alert from people with a ‘criminal mindset’ as they are least concerned about the problem faced by the public. The UP CM also said, “You guys have given them opportunities in the past but all went in vain."

“The leader of the opposition compared Jinnah with the national hero Sardar Patel. Such shameful and reprehensible statements and such people should be rejected. You must understand their dirty mindset and stay alert from them. For their political interests, they are shaking hands with the mafias," said CM Yogi.

The Chief Minister was on the Auraiya and Etawah tour on Saturday. In Auraiya, he laid the foundation stone of the Government Medical College to be constructed for Rs 280 crore. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 12 development projects worth Rs 109 crore. While in Etawah, the CM inaugurated the central prison equipped with modern facilities built at Rs 272 crore and launched various development projects worth Rs 575 crore.

Addressing a public meeting, the CM said that till 2017 there were only 12 medical colleges in the State. “Now there are 58 medical colleges. Work is being done to speed up the development projects in the district. The dream of having a medical college in Auraiya is being realised. With this medical college, the medical education system will progress too."

Asserting that the government is standing with the distressed farmers, Yogi said he had visited Auraiya a few days ago, when the district was experiencing floods and the crops of the farmers were damaged, houses were destroyed. “The government has given compensation to every person, every farmer who suffered due to floods. The government is standing with the distressed farmers," stated the CM.

Hitting on the opposition, the CM said, “During the Samajwadi Party government, development was limited to Etawah only. People should question why there was no development in Auraiya. SP, BSP and Congress, everyone was in power in Uttar Pradesh but services like health, life-supporting ambulances were provided only when the BJP government was formed in 2017."

Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Yogi said, “On the occasion of Diwali, PM Modi has drastically cut the prices of petrol and diesel. For the first time, there has been a reduction of Rs 12 in the prices."

The Chief Minister said that till November, every person got free food grains for 8 months from April to November under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana. “Now our government has decided that in December, January, February and March, our government will give 35 kgs of wheat and rice to the eligible households of the state, along with 1 kg of pulses, one kg oil, one kg sugar and 1 kg of salt," said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

