Crude Bomb Blast at RIMS Hospital Ahead of Manipur Polls; Expelled BJP Spokesperson Says 'Attack'

Hours ahead of second and last phase of assembly elections in Manipur, a crude bomb exploded inside the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal on Friday.

It was found expelled Manipur BJP chief spokesperson Ch Bijoy was inside the hospital campus when the blast took place at 9 pm. Bijoy was unhurt in the explosion but alleged political conspiracy following the “attack."

“It was an attempt to silence me by political forces," the politician said. The Manipur BJP expelled Bijoy for six years after he announced support for JD(U) candidate from Uripok Kh Suresh in the upcoming assembly elections as he wanted to contest the polls from there.

CCTV footage showed two youth on motorcycle throwing the crude explosive in front of the gate and fleeing from the spot. Regional Institute of Medical Science is the biggest medical institution in Manipur. At the time of this report, no police was investigating the incident.

Advertisement

(With inputs from Niloy Bhattacharya)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.