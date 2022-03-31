Culinary Connect: On Darjeeling Visit, Mamata Dons Chef's Hat to Make Momos as Crowd Cheers Her On

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on the last leg of her scheduled visit to North Bengal, presented the perfect photo opportunity during her morning walk in Darjeeling when she tried her hand at making momos at a local stall.

Donning socks and shawl to brave the chill, Banerjee interacted with women members of self-help groups. When the women insisted that the chief minister try making momos, a visibly excited Banerjee was seen flattening the dough and shaping the momo with her hands.

Soon, a crowd circled around Banerjee and cheered her on to make the perfect bite-size momo. Residents of North Bengal have welcomed the chief minister with open arms and have been thrilled to have her around for the past five days.

CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling. (News18)

Banerjee told the people that it was not necessary that only women formed self-help groups, adding that even men can form such groups and avail the benefits of the state government. “Self-help groups will also be formed with men to increase employment," she added.

The chief minister, who is expected to return to the state capital on Thursday, has toured different areas of the Hills, including Singhmari, Chowrasta and Darjeeling Mall. She also interacted with local businessmen, and sought their ideas to boost tourism in the region.

Banerjee also handed out chocolates to kids on the roads, often stopping by and interacting with the little ones. A day earlier, Banerjee had offered prayers at the Mahakal Temple. Earlier, a photograph of the chief minister holding an infant went viral on social media.

