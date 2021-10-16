CWC Meeting LIVE Updates: Eyes on Polls for New Congress Chief as Sonia Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Other Top Leaders Arrive at Delhi HQ

CWC Meeting LIVE Updates: A key meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, will take place today at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi. At the meeting, CWC is expected to give the go-ahead for an organizational election for a full-term chief rather than an interim poll for the post of president. The meeting would be attended by the CWC members, permanent invitees, and special invitees of the committee along with the chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states. The upcoming assembly polls in five states next year including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, organizational elections, the current political situation, price rise, farmers’ protests, and the economic situation of the country are likely to be on agenda.
The first physical meeting of the Congress’ top decision-making body, Congress Working Committee (CWC), since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has been convened after demands from some quarters within the party to discuss important issues, including some defections in the recent past. The meeting also comes amid rumblings within the Congress’ state units such as in Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan where the party is in power. The G-23 leaders have been demanding the convening of the CWC with Kapil Sibal last month wondering who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president and asserting that G23 leaders’ grouping is “not a Jee Huzur 23". Former leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad had also written to the Congress president to convene a meeting of the CWC soon.
The CWC meeting will also discuss certain dissenting notes rising within the party over the spate of defections and the party’s poor electoral fortunes. Congress chief ministers Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and Charanjit Channi (Punjab) are expected to be present at the meeting. Sonia Gandhi, who was named interim chief following the resignation of son Rahul Gandhi over the 2019 election debacle, is expected to continue till the entire process of fresh memberships and a full-fledged election takes place from the district to the national level, the said.
The meeting has been scheduled against the backdrop of a fresh offensive by the party, especially Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, over the Lakhimpur violence.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who has arrived to take part in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday has met senior party leader Ambika Soni. According to sources, the meeting between the two senior Congress leaders lasted about 2 hours following which the Rajasthan Chief Minister left for Jodhpur House.
During the meeting, the party leadership is also likely to decide on the schedule for electing the new Congress chief. The party in its CWC meeting held on January 22 had decided that the Congress would have an elected president by June 2021, but the same was deferred at the May 10 CWC meet in the wake of the COVID-19 situation.
'Not a Jee Huzur Grouping' | The meeting comes amid rumblings within the Congress’ state units such as in Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan where the party is in power. The G-23 leaders have been demanding the convening of the CWC with Kapil Sibal last month wondering who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president and asserting that G23 leaders’ grouping is “not a Jee Huzur 23".
