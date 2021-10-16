CWC Meeting LIVE Updates: Eyes on First In-Person Meet Post Covid; Decision on Polls for New Chief, State Elections, Lakhimpur Violence on Cards

>CWC Meeting LIVE Updates: A key meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, will take place today at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi. At the meeting, CWC is expected to give the go-ahead for an organizational election for a full-term chief rather than an interim poll for the post of president. The meeting would be attended by the CWC members, permanent invitees, and special invitees of the committee along with the chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states. The upcoming assembly polls in five states next year including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, organizational elections, the current political situation, price rise, farmers’ protests, and the economic situation of the country are likely to be on agenda.

The first physical meeting of the Congress’ top decision-making body, Congress Working Committee (CWC), since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has been convened after demands from some quarters within the party to discuss important issues, including some defections in the recent past. The meeting also comes amid rumblings within the Congress’ state units such as in Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan where the party is in power. The G-23 leaders have been demanding the convening of the CWC with Kapil Sibal last month wondering who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president and asserting that G23 leaders’ grouping is “not a Jee Huzur 23". Former leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad had also written to the Congress president to convene a meeting of the CWC soon.

Advertisement

The CWC meeting will also discuss certain dissenting notes rising within the party over the spate of defections and the party’s poor electoral fortunes. Congress chief ministers Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and Charanjit Channi (Punjab) are expected to be present at the meeting. Sonia Gandhi, who was named interim chief following the resignation of son Rahul Gandhi over the 2019 election debacle, is expected to continue till the entire process of fresh memberships and a full-fledged election takes place from the district to the national level, the said.

>Here are the Live Updates:

Sources say that some leaders in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) who are considered close to Rahul Gandhi are expected to move yet another resolution urging him to take over the reins. The long-pending presidential election has been deferred twice because of Covid restrictions, but now the CWC may fix a timeline for it.

The meeting would be attended by the CWC members, permanent invitees, and special invitees of the committee along with the chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states.

The latest meeting is being held in the wake of the Lakhimpur Kheri clashes on October 3 in which eight people lost their lives, including four farmers who were allegedly run over by an SUV belonging to the convoy of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Among Other things, The CWC meeting will also discuss certain dissenting notes rising within the party over the spate of defections and the party’s poor electoral fortunes. Congress chief ministers Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and Charanjit Channi (Punjab) are expected to be present at the meeting.

The meeting comes amid rumblings within the Congress’ state units such as in Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan where the party is in power. The G-23 leaders have been demanding the convening of the CWC with Kapil Sibal last month wondering who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president and asserting that G23 leaders’ grouping is “not a Jee Huzur 23".

The schedule of the Congress’ internal elections, along with the poll to the post of the party president, CWC, and central election committee, is expected to be taken up.

Notably, this meeting will be the first time the CWC will be convened since the outbreak of Covid. The last meeting of the CWC, held on January 22, had postponed the organisational elections until the Covid situation improved.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet today under the chairmanship of party president Sonia Gandhi, 16 days after two leaders of the “G-23 group" demanded an urgent gathering of the higher decision-making body of the party to discuss the current challenges.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.