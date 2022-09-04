Mistry’s Death ‘Devastating’, NCP's Supriya Sule Recalls Ex-Tata Sons Chairman as ‘Solid, Low-key’

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Sunday condoled the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, saying his passing away is devastating and a personal loss for her and her husband Sadanand Sule.

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Sule said she has lost two friends, Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Binshah Pandole, the second individual who died in the accident. “It is absolutely devastating. We have lost two friends, Jahangir, as well as our friend Cyrus. We have lost very very close friends who were like family to all of us, the Pandoles and the Mistrys."

Sule expressed her disbelief over the accident and said efforts were on to bring back the other two passengers, Anahita Pandole alongside her husband Darius Pandole who were shifted to a hospital post the incident. “I can’t even believe something like this has happened. Two more people in the car are hurt and we are coordinating on how to bring them back and to make sure they are okay. But it is devastating and a personal loss for Sadanand and me," she said.

Advertisement

Mistry and Jahangir Binshah Pandole were killed in a road accident after the car they were travelling in hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. They was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when the accident occurred at around 3:15 PM on the bridge on the Surya river. The injured passengers were shifted to a private hospital in Gujarat for further treatment. The bodies of Mistry and Jahangir Pandol have been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem.

Advertisement

Shortly after the accident was widely reported, Sule tweeted, “Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus."

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it. ;;Rest in Peace Cyrus. ="https://t.co/YEz7VDkWCY">pic.twitter.com/YEz7VDkWCY>>— Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) ="https://twitter.com/supriya_sule/status/1566379560786018304?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 4, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

On remarks regarding Mistry’s contribution to the corporate world, Sule described the ex-Chairman of Tata Sons as very reserved and sturdy-sort of a guy who led a simple lifestyle. “He maintained a very steady and low profile and was a very solid and sturdy sort of a guy… very low-key and reserved. He would walk up to the Taj (hotel) and people wouldn’t even know it was Cyrus Mistry, the owner of the Taj. He was very simple and kept a very low profile."

Advertisement

Sule said his family and close friends would often tease him about his simple lifestyle, adding that he led a very structured life and worked long hours. “(He) led a simple lifestyle, we used to tease him about his clothes and his cars. He lived a very structured life and worked long hours. I just still can’t believe it. I don’t even know what to say," she said.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here