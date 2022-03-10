Dabolim Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Dabolim seat in Goa. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho (BJP), Tara Kerkar (IND), Captain Viriato Hipolito Mendonca Fernandes (INC), Gajanan Borkar (RGP), Jose Filipe De Souza (NCP), Premanand Nanoskar (AAP), Mahesh Bhandari (TMC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 74.89%, which is -2.48% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dabolim results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.26 Dabolim (डाबोलिम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Goa region and South Goa district of Goa. Dabolim is part of South Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.36% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 23,602 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 11,805 were male and 11,797 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dabolim in 2022 is: 999 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 22,650 eligible electors, of which 11,463 were male,11,187 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 19,801 eligible electors, of which 10,082 were male, 9,719 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Dabolim in 2017 was 172. In 2012, there were 174 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho of BJP won in this seat defeating Premanand Nanoskar of MAG by a margin of 2,494 which was 14.27% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.4% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Premanand Nanoskar of MAG by a margin of 944 votes which was 6.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.89% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 26 Dabolim Assembly segment of the 2. South Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of INC won the South Goa Parliament seat defeating Adv. Narendra Sawaikar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Goa Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Dabolim are: Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho (BJP), Tara Kerkar (IND), Captain Viriato Hipolito Mendonca Fernandes (INC), Gajanan Borkar (RGP), Jose Filipe De Souza (NCP), Premanand Nanoskar (AAP), Mahesh Bhandari (TMC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.89%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 77.37%, while it was 77.23% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Dabolim went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.26 Dabolim Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 26. In 2012, there were 26 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.26 Dabolim comprises of the following areas of South Goa district of Goa: Saza Chicalim in Mormugao Taluka; Mormugao (Municipal Council) - Ward No.18 to 20 of Mormugao Saza in Mormugao Taluka;

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Dabolim constituency, which are: Vasco-Da-Gama, Cortalim. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Dabolim is approximately 12 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dabolim is: 15°23’06.7"N 73°50’40.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dabolim results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.