Dadraul Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Dadraul seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Rajesh Kumar Verma (SP), Mukesh (RMGP), Manvendra Singh (BJP), Ram Rahish (IND), Akhilesh Kumar (IND), Surpati (VPI), Rajeev Singh (AAP), Nirmala Gupta (SHS), Chandraketu Maurya (BSP), Tanveer Khan (INC), Pradeep Singh (RSP), Anil Kumar Bharti (IND), Pradeep Kumar Singh (JAP), Jitendra Pal Singh (LJPRV).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.5%, which is -4.08% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Manvendra Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Advertisement

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dadraul results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.136 Dadraul (दादरौल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Dadraul is part of Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.17% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.54%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 343716 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,88,512 were male and 1,55,152 female and 52 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dadraul in 2019 was: 823 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,04,204 eligible electors, of which 1,82,598 were male,1,47,566 female and 55 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,02,477 eligible electors, of which 1,67,746 were male, 1,34,725 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dadraul in 2017 was 151. In 2012, there were 113 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Manvendra Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Rammurtee Singh Verma of SP by a margin of 17,398 which was 8.03% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 39.91% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rammurti Singh Verma of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rizwan Ali of BSP by a margin of 4,879 votes which was 2.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 29.35% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 136 Dadraul Assembly segment of the 27. Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Arun Kumar Sagar of BJP won the Shahjahanpur Parliament seat defeating Amar Chandra Jauhar of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shahjahanpur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Dadraul are: Rajesh Kumar Verma (SP), Mukesh (RMGP), Manvendra Singh (BJP), Ram Rahish (IND), Akhilesh Kumar (IND), Surpati (VPI), Rajeev Singh (AAP), Nirmala Gupta (SHS), Chandraketu Maurya (BSP), Tanveer Khan (INC), Pradeep Singh (RSP), Anil Kumar Bharti (IND), Pradeep Kumar Singh (JAP), Jitendra Pal Singh (LJPRV).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.58%, while it was 69.81% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Dadraul went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.136 Dadraul Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 415. In 2012, there were 393 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.136 Dadraul comprises of the following areas of Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Madanapur, 2 Kanth, 3 Jamaur, 4 Dadraul, 6 Sehramau Dakkhini and Kanth Nagar Panchayat of 3 Shahjahanpur Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Dadraul constituency, which are: Jalalabad, Katra, Tilhar, Shahjahanpur, Mohammdi, Shahabad, Sawaijpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Dadraul is approximately 804 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dadraul is: 27°49’20.3"N 79°46’25.7"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dadraul results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.