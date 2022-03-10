Dariyabad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Dariyabad seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Arvind Kumar Singh Gope (SP), Chitra Verma (INC), Jagprasad Rawat (BSP), Satish Chandra Sharma (BJP), Kunwar Mukesh Pratap Singh (AAP), Gopi Chandra (ASPKR), Deepak Rajput (SDU), Mubashshir Ahmad (AIMIM), Ram Ji Tiwari (RKKD), Ritesh Kumar Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 66.42%, which is 0.72% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Satish Chandra Sharma of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dariyabad results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.270 Dariyabad (दरियाबाद) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh. Dariyabad is part of Faizabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.36% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.75%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,41,695 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,83,431 were male and 1,58,260 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dariyabad in 2019 was: 863 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,28,589 eligible electors, of which 2,07,241 were male,1,80,244 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,58,346 eligible electors, of which 1,94,844 were male, 1,63,491 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dariyabad in 2017 was 400. In 2012, there were 188 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Satish Chandra Sharma of BJP won in this seat defeating Rajeev Kumar Singh of SP by a margin of 50,686 which was 19.91% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 46.81% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajeev Kumar Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Vivekanand of BSP by a margin of 19,894 votes which was 8.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 35.7% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 270 Dariyabad Assembly segment of the 54. Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency. Lallu Singh of BJP won the Faizabad Parliament seat defeating Anand Sen of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Faizabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Dariyabad are: Arvind Kumar Singh Gope (SP), Chitra Verma (INC), Jagprasad Rawat (BSP), Satish Chandra Sharma (BJP), Kunwar Mukesh Pratap Singh (AAP), Gopi Chandra (ASPKR), Deepak Rajput (SDU), Mubashshir Ahmad (AIMIM), Ram Ji Tiwari (RKKD), Ritesh Kumar Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.42%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.7%, while it was 65.78% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Dariyabad went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.270 Dariyabad Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 406. In 2012, there were 359 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.270 Dariyabad comprises of the following areas of Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Dariyabad, 3 Surpur, Panchayats 6 Tahsipur, 7 Asena, 8 Kashipur, 9 Bavela Narainpur, 10 Dharauli, 11 Pahrupur, 12 Beekapur, 13 Patulaki, 14 Belhree, 15 Sarai Shahalam, 16 Rasoolpurkala, 17 Khetasarai, 18 Khajuree, 19 Dhema, 20 Koilawar, 21 Khamauli, 22 Barhuwa, 23 Chamrauli of 1 Banikodar KC and Dariyabad Nagar Panchayat of 6 Ram Sanehi Ghat Tehsil; KC 2 Tikait Nagar and Tikait Nagar Nagar Panchayat of 3 Sirauligauspur Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Dariyabad constituency, which are: Zaidpur, Ram Nagar, Kaiserganj, Colonelganj, Rudauli, Haidergarh. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Dariyabad is approximately 724 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dariyabad is: 26°51’53.6"N 81°32’54.6"E.

