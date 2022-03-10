Dataganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Dataganj seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Rajeev Singh Alias Babbu Bhaiya (BJP), Arjun Singh (SP), Rachit Gupta (BSP), Munna Lal (RUPA), Omveer (VIP), Dheerpal Kashyap (AAP), Rajeev Pal (RSP), Ganesh (JAP), Brajpal Singh (JSSP), Kirpa Shankar (BJMP), Raghunandan (BSS), Subhash Chandra Yadav (RPD), Atif Khan (INC), Rajeev Kumar (GBVP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.2%, which is 0.51% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rajeev Kumar Singh Urf Babbu Bhaiya of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.117 Dataganj (दातागंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Dataganj is part of Aonla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.26% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 51.29%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 398508 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,17,139 were male and 1,81,361 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dataganj in 2019 was: 835 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,35,587 eligible electors, of which 2,13,594 were male,1,76,132 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,42,559 eligible electors, of which 1,94,148 were male, 1,48,406 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dataganj in 2017 was 638. In 2012, there were 394 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajeev Kumar Singh Urf Babbu Bhaiya of BJP won in this seat defeating Sinod Kumar Shakya (Deepu Bhaiya) of BSP by a margin of 25,759 which was 11.46% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 35.19% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sinod Kumar Shakya (Deepu) of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Prempal Singh Yadav of SP by a margin of 5,327 votes which was 2.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 29.64% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 117 Dataganj Assembly segment of the 24. Aonla Lok Sabha constituency. Dharmendra Kashyap of BJP won the Aonla Parliament seat defeating Ruchivira of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Aonla Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.2%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.69%, while it was 62.67% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Dataganj went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.117 Dataganj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 413. In 2012, there were 368 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.117 Dataganj comprises of the following areas of Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Samrer, 2 Dataganj, 3 Hazratpur, 5 Usawan, Alapur Nagar Panchayat, Usawan Nagar Panchayat, Usehat Nagar Panchayat and Dataganj Nagar Panchayat of 6 Dataganj Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Dataganj constituency, which are: Bithari Chainpur, Faridpur, Katra, Jalalabad, Kaimganj, Shekhupur, Badaun. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Dataganj is approximately 815 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dataganj is: 27°55’08.4"N 79°22’08.0"E.

