Daughters of Former Uttarakhand CMs Vow to ‘Avenge’ Their Father’s Defeat This Election

Though they stand up for two different ideologies, it’s one common objective that these two candidates share; “avenging" their father’s election defeat. Congress’s Anupama Rawat, the daughter of former chief minister Harish Rawat, is contesting from Haridwar (rural), and BJP’s Ritu Khanduri, whose father BC Khanduri was a sitting CM who lost to the Congress in 2012, is fighting from Kotdwar.

While Anupama is the national general secretary of Congress women’s wing, Ritu is the state party president of the BJP’s women wing.

What is interesting is to note is that Ritu has been fielded from Kotdwar, the same seat which her father BC Khanduri as the sitting chief minister lost to Congress in 2012 in a close fight. Ritu will take on Surendra Negi, former Congress minister, who was won in 2012.

A sitting MLA from adjoining Yamkeshwar seat in Pauri Garhwal district, Ritu was dropped from the seat and now has been fielded from Kotdwar, which is comparatively considered a “tough seat" to win.

“I belong to the party that has a strong organisational network. I have served as MLA and I am sure of winning Kotdwar," she told News18. Asked if she plans to “avenge" the defeat of her father BC Khanduri, she replies, “Why not? I am here to emerge as a giant killer".

Anupama has remained active in Haridwar (rural) for the past seven years. In the 2017 polls, then chief minister Harish Rawat contested from two seats including Haridwar (rural), which he lost to BJP’s Swami Yatishwaranand, currently, the minister in the Pushkar Dhami government.

“The Congress has never won from Haridwar (rural). The voters, however, of late, realised defeating my father (Harish Rawat) was a mistake. It is one of the backward constituencies in terms of development. I am sure voters will elect the Congress this time," says Anupama, banking on her father’s ‘fighter’ image.

>How Tough is the Fight?

Haridwar (rural) consists of nearly 50% of Muslims, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe voters. Besides, Pahari voters also hold the key. In the last four elections, Bahujan Samaj Party and BJP twice emerged victorious. This seat had witnessed polarisation in the last two polls.

Kotdwar, however, has nearly 25,000 Muslim voters. Besides, a large number of Thakur voters dominate the seat. Ratan Aswal, a political activist from the region, said caste plays a huge role in deciding the candidate’s fate, and a Brahmin candidate has never won the seat including former chief minister BC Khanduri.

