'Daughters Our Pride, Whoever Found Guilty...': Punjab CM Mann Reacts to Chandigarh Video Row

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered an investigation into the incident at Chandigarh University on Sunday, citing “rumours" that some objectionable videos of several female students were recorded by a female student. Those found guilty will face harsh punishment, he said.

“Sad to hear about the unfortunate incident at Chandigarh University…our daughters are our honor…a high-level investigation has been ordered into the incident…whoever is found guilty will face severe consequences," Mann said in a tweet in Punjabi.

“I’m in contact with the administration," Mann said, urging people not to believe rumours. According to police, students at a private university in Punjab’s Mohali protested “rumours" that some objectionable videos of several female students were recorded.

The protest occurred after midnight on the Chandigarh University campus, which is located on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road. During the preliminary investigation, it was discovered that a female student who had been apprehended had shared her own video with someone said to be from Himachal Pradesh, whose role is also being investigated, according to Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni.

He stated that a FIR was filed under IPC section 354-C (voyeurism) and the IT Act, and that the female student had been apprehended. The university administration has denied reports that videos of several female students were created and shared on social media. Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, has stated that those involved in the incident will face severe punishment.

“In Chandigarh University, a girl recorded objectionable videos of several girl students and made them viral. This is very serious and shameful. All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment. Victim girls should keep courage. We are all with you. All should act with patience," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

