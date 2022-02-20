David versus Goliath Battle in Karhal Which Akhilesh Yadav Will Lose, Says Minister Baghel

Calling the Karhal battle a “David versus Goliath" one, Union minister SP Singh Baghel said that Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will lose this seat.

Baghel who has earlier worked with the Yadavs as their personal security officer said that just like Dimple Yadav lost from a ‘safe seat’ of Kannauj in 2019, Yadav will lose Karhal.

“There was a time when no one would file nomination against Dimple Yadav from Kannauj. She would get elected unopposed. In 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ensured she became poorva sansad (ex-MP). The same fate awaits Akhilesh," the Union minister told News18.

Baghel also claimed that “old and unwell" Mulayam Singh Yadav was being forced to campaign because Yadav has sensed defeat.

“Budhape mein beta baap ka sahara banta hai, yehan beta budhe baap ka sahara le raha hai," Baghel said.

Yadav retorted sharply saying as members of the BJP don’t have family, they don’t understand the importance of family. Yadav who voted in Saifai’s Abhinav School converted the voting into a show of family strength with wife Dimple and cousins Dharmendra, Akshay and Tej Pratap Yadav all in attendance.

Shivpal Yadav, the SP alliance candidate from Jaswant Nagar, said Yadav would win Karhal comfortably. “Pichli baar parivar mein man mutav tha isliye BJP 29 se 23 seat jeet gayi. Is baar hum saath hai to wo baukhla gayi hai," the once estranged uncle of Yadav said.

He added Yadav would set the record for defeating his rival with the most margin in this election. He retorted, “I have voted for chacha, hope he sets the record."

