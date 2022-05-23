Day 1 of UP Budget Session Sees Protests from SP; Yogi Adityanath Says Govt Ready to Discuss Any Issue

The Uttar Pradesh assembly budget session started on Monday with Samajwadi Party members protesting during the governor’s address. When Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel started her speech, SP members began sloganeering and showing placards in the well of the House over issues related to law and order, farmers, stray cattle and rape.

The assembly has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow.

This was the first session of the Yogi Adityanath 2.0 government. Earlier on Monday, SP MLAs Mohammad Azam Khan and his son, Abdullah Azam, were administered oath as members of the assembly by Speaker Satish Mahana.

Before the start of the session, Yogi Adityanath said the government is ready to discuss all issues related to public. “I welcome and greet all the honorable members. The session starts today. It begins with the governor’s speech. This is a tradition. I say with confidence that the manner in which the governor’s guidance is being received, the House will be able to run smoothly," the CM said.

The legislators showed up in saffron, red, blue, green and yellow caps and scarves matching with the colours of their respective political party. While Samajwadi Party (SP) members, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) Akhilesh Yadav, wore red caps, BJP legislators were seen donning those in saffron colour, distributed by a legislator just before the start of the session. Members of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) had green scarves tied around their neck during the joint session in both the houses of the UP legislature.

CM Yogi Adityanath further said any question or issue received by the Assembly Secretariat under the right rules will be answered by the government. “We are always ready for a positive discussion."

On the first budget of his second term, to be presented on May 26, he said, “For the development of the 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh, for the development of citizens and for overall development of the society, this budget is important. Our aim is to take the development of UP to new heights."

The CM also said any conduct which would be against the members of the House will not be “tolerated".

