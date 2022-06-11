Karnataka
4/4 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
JDS
--
Maharashtra
6/6 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
SS
1
NCP
1
Rajasthan
4/4 Seats
BJP
1
INC
3
OTH
--
Haryana
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
INC
--
OTH
1
Andhra Pradesh
4/4 Seats
YSRCP
4
OTH
--
Bihar
5/5 Seats
BJP
2
JDU
1
RJD
2
Chhattisgarh
2/2 Seats
INC
2
OTH
--
Jharkhand
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
JMM
1
Madhya Pradesh
3/3 Seats
BJP
2
INC
1
Odisha
3/3 Seats
BJD
3
OTH
--
Punjab
2/2 Seats
AAP
2
OTH
--
Tamil Nadu
6/6 Seats
INC
1
AIADMK
2
DMK
3
Telangana
2/2 Seats
TRS
2
OTH
--
Uttar Pradesh
11/11 Seats
BJP
8
SP
1
RLD
1
OTH
1
Uttarakhand
1/1 Seats
BJP
1
OTH
--
Detailed Results
Rajya Sabha Total Seats: 245
NDA 110
UPA 50
OTH 74
11
Home » News » Politics » Day After Ajay Maken's Loss in RS Polls, Congress to Take Action Against Kuldeep Bishnoi for Cross-Voting

Day After Ajay Maken's Loss in RS Polls, Congress to Take Action Against Kuldeep Bishnoi for Cross-Voting

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has already said that Kuldeep Bishnoi (right) was welcome to join the BJP whenever he wanted to. (Twitter/@bishnoikuldeep)
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has already said that Kuldeep Bishnoi (right) was welcome to join the BJP whenever he wanted to. (Twitter/@bishnoikuldeep)

Congress sources say Ajay Maken is likely to challenge the result in the High Court, while anti-defection action will be taken against Bishnoi if he doesn't resign

Advertisement
Swati Bhan| News18
Updated: June 11, 2022, 13:15 IST

Taking cognisance of the cross-voting by Kuldeep Bishnoi during the all-important Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana, the Congress has decided to initiate action against the Adampur MLA.

Haryana Congress in-charge Vivek Bansal said, “Action will be taken against Kuldeep Bishnoi. The party high command has taken cognisance of his cross-voting."

Congress sources say Ajay Maken is likely to challenge the result in the High Court, while anti-defection action will be taken against Bishnoi if he doesn’t resign.

Bishnoi has reportedly voted for JJP-backed and BJP-supported Kartikeya Sharma. Congress’s Ajay Maken lost by one vote.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Bishnoi has been expressing his resentment against the party ever since Udai Bhan, a trusted loyalist of former CM Bhupinder Hooda, was appointed the Haryana Congress chief. He had said he would wait for the Congress party to decide his role. Bishnoi was also scheduled to meet Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi in the coming days.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has already said that Bishnoi was welcome to join the BJP whenever he wanted to. Bishnoi, on his part, has not yet disclosed his political future though he had met Khattar in the recent past on the pretext of pending work that needs to be done in his constituency. This came after the appointment of Bhan as HPCC chief.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on
Swati Bhan Swati Bhan, Contributing Editor, News 18, has a journalistic career spanning over two decades. She has previously worked with The Indian Express, The Hindustan Times, DNA, Deccan Herald and Firstpost where she used to cover Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. She has extensively written on Gujarat politics for the leading national dailies.

first published: June 11, 2022, 12:53 IST